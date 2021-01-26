Plumlee scored 10 points (5-6 FG) to along with 10 rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's win over Philadelphia.

While hardly the most exciting stat line, Plumlee managed his first double-double as a Piston. He had seen his minutes decrease across his last two games as a result of foul trouble, though he managed to return to a normal workload and commit only one foul. In his first season in Detroit, Plumlee has put together a familiar stat line with his primary contributions coming in points and rebounds. However, he is averaging over one steal per game for the first time in his career -- though he has recorded none across his last four contests.