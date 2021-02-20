Plumlee tallied 10 points (5-8 FG), 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Plumlee is putting up career numbers in Detroit, mostly due to his promotion into a starting role. He's been a role player for most of his career and experienced a huge regression over his three years in Denver. He's now enjoying career-bests in minutes and rebounds and is on pace to meet his career-best 10.4-point average in 2016. With Blake Griffin likely headed out of town, the Pistons may test the open market for a suitable replacement, but in the meantime, Plumlee will continue to start.