Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Plumlee (rest) is out Saturday against the Hornets.
The veteran will rest for a second straight game. Isaiah Stewart should draw another start in Plumlee's absence.
