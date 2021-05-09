Plumlee (rest) will not play Sunday against the Bulls.
Plumlee returned from a five-game absence for rest in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia, but he will be rested again in the second half of the back-to-back. Isaiah Stewart will likely be the main beneficiary of Plumlee's absence.
