Plumlee registered 12 points (6-9 FG), six rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Sixers.

Plumlee's rebound total was certainly low by his standards, but the team also restricted him to 25 minutes, which capped his impact in the game. Plumlee ends the season as the starter, but Isaiah Stewart is breathing down his neck for playing time. The rookie is in line to usurp Plumlee next season, but the ultimate outcome of this positional battle is anyone's guess.