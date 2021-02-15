Plumlee (elbow) started and played 30 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 123-112 win over the Pelicans, finishing with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Any concerns about Plumlee showing rust in his return from a two-game absence due to right elbow bursitis were quickly assuaged, as the 6-foot-11 big man shot the ball efficiently and thrived as a distributor en route to notching his first career triple-double. Foul trouble has occasionally resulted in Plumlee's playing time being volatile, but he still looks on track to deliver the most fantasy-friendly season of his career. He's been particularly impressive over his last nine outings, notching six double-doubles with averages of 13.6 points (on 69.7 percent shooting from the field and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line), 9.6 boards, 3.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals.