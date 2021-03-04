Plumlee posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in Wednesday's win over Toronto.

Plumlee recorded his second triple-double of the season in this one. Earlier in February, the center become the oldest player to manage his first career triple-double since Patrick Ewing when he mustered 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Pelicans on Feb. 14. Entering Wednesday, Plumlee was tallying career highs in just about every major statistical category including rebounds and assists with 9.0 and 3.6, respectively.