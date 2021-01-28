Plumlee totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavs.

For the first time this season, Plumlee recorded a double-double in two consecutive games and his 15 points tied a season high. However, Tuesday saw Plumlee commit a career-high eight turnovers and he's averaged 4.5 turnovers over his last four outings.