Plumlee collected nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in a 109-99 loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Plumlee continues to provide solid all-around numbers for fantasy managers. The center won't provide many big scoring nights, but his two-way play and playmaking ability have made him a strong player this season. Plumlee is averaging a career-high 3.8 assists per game, though Monday was his first contest without an assist this year.