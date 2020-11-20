Plumlee signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Pistons on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Given that Plumlee is 30 years old and the Pistons are rebuilding, this contract is somewhat bizarre, but it could indicate the Pistons aren't interested in retaining Christian Wood. If Plumlee can find himself in a legitimate starting role, he'll have fantasy value. When seeing over 24 minutes last season, the center averaged 11.2 points on 63.4 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.