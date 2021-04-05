Plumlee is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder for rest purposes.

With Detroit set to play an NBA-high five games this week, the coaching staff will extend days off Monday to a pair of veterans in Wayne Ellington and Plumlee, both of whom could settle into smaller roles as the season winds down. Plumlee should be back in action for games Tuesday in Denver and Thursday in Sacramento, but he may be a candidate to rest again for one half of the weekend back-to-back set with the Trail Blazers and Clippers. Look for Isaiah Stewart to pick up the start at center Monday and take on elevated minutes.