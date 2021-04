Plumlee will be held out of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

No surprise here, as the Pistons continue to go to extreme lengths to rest several regulars down the stretch. Plumlee went off for 13 points, 16 boards and seven assists in Wednesday's loss to Dallas, playing 32 minutes as the starting center. In his absence Thursday, Isaiah Stewart will likely slide back into the starting five.