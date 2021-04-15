Plumlee went for 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Plumlee ended just one rebound away from what would've been his first game with that mark since Mar. 26, when he recorded 13 points and 10 boards in a loss against the Nets. While Plumlee has a decent floor due to his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court, his upside is quite limited due to his limited contributions in most categories and his subpar offensive game -- he has gone six straight games with less than 15 points.