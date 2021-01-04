Plumlee registered 13 points (3-4 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Celtics

Plumlee remains unable to post a double-double this season and, while he recorded double-digit points for the second time in 2020-21, he fell just two rebounds shy of reaching that aforementioned feat. Plumlee is averaging 8.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season, but he has also posted 3.7 dimes and 1.5 steals per game, so even a slight uptick on his scoring figures could boost his upside considerably.