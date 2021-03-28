Plumlee notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.

Plumlee had an effective performance and contributed across the board, but he ended two rebounds shy of putting up what would've been his fourth straight double-double. The big man has been getting it done on both ends of the court of late, and even though he's not expected to become Detroit's go-to player on offense any time soon, he contributes enough to possess a high floor as a decent two-way player that can also sprinkle defensive or passing stats from time to time.