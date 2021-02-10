Plumlee went for 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Nets.
Plumlee now has five double-doubles in his last eight games and has shot the ball with greater than 50 percent accuracy in each of those contests. His passing of late has also improved, as he's dished out 13 dimes over his last two outings after totaling 12 assists in seven games prior.
More News
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Posts double-double Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Game against Nuggets postponed•
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Another double-double Thursday•
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Second straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Mason Plumlee: Records double-double•