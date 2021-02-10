Plumlee went for 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Nets.

Plumlee now has five double-doubles in his last eight games and has shot the ball with greater than 50 percent accuracy in each of those contests. His passing of late has also improved, as he's dished out 13 dimes over his last two outings after totaling 12 assists in seven games prior.