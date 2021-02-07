Plumlee tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots in a loss to the Lakers in double overtime Saturday.

The veteran center logged a career-high 47 minutes and held his own against LA's imposing interior defense, contributing solid numbers across the board and missing only one of his seven field-goal attempts. Plumlee has been blossoming of late, notching double-figure points and at least eight rebounds in six of his past seven games. Over that span, he is averaging 13.0 points and 9.1 boards per game.