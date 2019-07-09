Pistons' Matt Costello: Highly efficient in win
Costello posted 20 points (6-7 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during the Pistons' 102-84 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
Costello is looking to eventually carve out a reserve frontcourt role behind Andre Drummond and Thon Maker, and Monday's showing was certainly a good start in that regard. The former Michigan State Spartan averaged 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games with Italian team Sidigas Avellino last season, and it appears the brief experience may have helped further his skills ahead of his current summer league tenure.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.