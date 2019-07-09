Costello posted 20 points (6-7 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during the Pistons' 102-84 win over the Pacers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Costello is looking to eventually carve out a reserve frontcourt role behind Andre Drummond and Thon Maker, and Monday's showing was certainly a good start in that regard. The former Michigan State Spartan averaged 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games with Italian team Sidigas Avellino last season, and it appears the brief experience may have helped further his skills ahead of his current summer league tenure.