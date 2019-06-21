Pistons' Matt McQuaid: Joins Detroit

McQuaid has agreed to a contract with the Pistons, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

McQuaid, who has a Big Ten All-Defense selection under his belt, went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with Michigan State, he averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes. He also shot 42.2 percent from three on 4.8 attempts per contest.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...