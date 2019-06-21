Pistons' Matt McQuaid: Joins Detroit

McQuaid has agreed to a contract with the Pistons, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

McQuaid, who has a Big Ten All-Defense selection under his belt, went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last season with Michigan State, he averaged 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.3 minutes. He also shot 42.2 percent from three on 4.8 attempts per contest.