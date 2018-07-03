Pistons' Max Hooper: Joins Detroit for summer league

Hooper has been added for the Pistons' summer league roster.

With Luke Kennard suffered a left knee strain during Monday's practice and being shut down for the remainder of summer league, the Pistons opted to add another player to the squad. Hooper, who went undrafted in 2016 out of Oakland, has yet to appear in an NBA game. Last season, he played 23 games overseas for the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian NBL, averaging 4.3 points across 13.2 minutes.