The Pistons have waived Potter from his Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Potter played in three games for the Pistons in 2021 and averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes. Although the big man just inked a deal with the Pistons in late August, he didn't stick around with the club very long. Instead, the move will likely send Potter to the team's G League affiliate.