Pistons' Michael Beasley: Inks deal with Detroit
Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Pistons on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Beasley will have to sit the first five games of the season after being handed a five-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy, but he then figures to join the frontcourt mix in Detroit. The 30-year-old spent last season with the Lakers, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10.7 minutes across 26 games.
