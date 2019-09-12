Pistons' Michael Beasley: Let go by Pistons
Beasley (suspension) was waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Pistons in August. However, the franchise decided to go in a different direction with its veteran depth, replacing Beasley with Johnson, who was out of the NBA last year while participating in the Big 3 league. If Beasley finds NBA work this season, he'll have to sit out the first five games he's available for due to a violation of the league's anti-drug policy.
More News
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity is closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...