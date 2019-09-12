Beasley (suspension) was waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Pistons in August. However, the franchise decided to go in a different direction with its veteran depth, replacing Beasley with Johnson, who was out of the NBA last year while participating in the Big 3 league. If Beasley finds NBA work this season, he'll have to sit out the first five games he's available for due to a violation of the league's anti-drug policy.