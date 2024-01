The Wizards traded Muscala and Danilo Gallinari to the Pistons on Sunday in exchange for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Muscala had a solid role behind Daniel Gafford in Washington, posting 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes across 24 appearances (two starts). He joins a crowded frontcourt that's led by Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, but Muscala should compete with James Wiseman for backup center minutes.