Morris (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Morris has yet to be ruled out for Monday's contest, marking a milestone in his lengthy recovery from the right quad strain. He has been ramping up throughout January, and it appears a return is near. It's in the mutual best interest of Detroit and the 28-year-old to cautiously navigate his return to action. However, Morris could provide a steadying presence to the Pistons' backcourt or begin restoring his stock as a trade candidate before the Feb. 8 deadline, when he's ultimately cleared to take the court.