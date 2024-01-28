Morris (quadricep) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

After missing each of the Pistons' first 43 games of the season while recovering from a right quad strain, Morris handled minor roles off the bench in both of Detroit's last two contests. Though Sunday marks the second leg of a back-to-back set, Morris will be available for the contest after he logged a meager eight minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards. Assuming head coach Monty Williams makes him part of the rotation Sunday, Morris should once again be in store for light minutes behind starting guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.