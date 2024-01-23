Head coach Monty Williams said Morris (quadricep) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Morris has yet to appear in a game this season, but he's on the verge of making his Pistons debut. Detroit listed Morris as doubtful before ruling him out ahead of Monday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks, but he could be upgraded to questionable or even probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. If Morris is available Wednesday, he'll likely be subject to a minutes restriction, but he could still end up supplanting either Killian Hayes or Marcus Sasser from the rotation.