Morris (quadriceps) started ramping up Monday and is expected to return by the end of January, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Morris suffered a right quadricep strain in mid-November and was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. He's still on track with that return timeline, but his reaction to his ramp-up period will decide when he can play again. With Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined, Morris' services could come in handy, though both guards may be cleared to suit up around the same time in mid-to-late January.