Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Morris (back) to play in either of the Pistons' final two preseason games, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Morris has been partially participating in practices recently but will likely remain out of game action Thursday against Oklahoma City and Friday against Dallas. He seems to be progressing in his recovery, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for Detroit's regular-season opener against the Heat next Wednesday.