Morris (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Morris has yet to be ruled out for Monday's contest, marking a milestone in his lengthy recovery from the right quad strain. He has been ramping up throughout January, and he appears to be closing in on his season and Pistons debuts. Whenever he's formally cleared to play, the 28-year-old will likely be eased back into the mix, but Morris could provide a steadying presence to the Detroit backcourt and/or begin restoring his stock as a trade candidate before the Feb. 8 deadline. At the very least, Morris will present a threat to Killian Hayes' role as the top backup to starting point guard Cade Cunningham (knee).