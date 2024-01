Morris (quadriceps) was able to fully practice Tuesday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Morris has yet to appear in a game this season, but he's on the verge of a return. When the Pistons release their injury report on Tuesday evening, Morris could be hit with a questionable tag ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hornets. If he does get the green light to return, he'll likely have restrictions early on.