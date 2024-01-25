Morris (quadricep) finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 11 minutes in Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Hornets.

Following a lengthy recovery from the right quad strain that had kept him sidelined since late in the preseason, Morris was finally cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. He settled in as the Pistons' backup point guard and excelled during his time on the court, finishing as a plus-3 while shooting efficiently and committing no fouls or turnovers. The Pistons are likely to get Cade Cunningham (knee) back for their next game Saturday versus the Wizards, and head coach Monty Williams will likely need to make some tough cuts from his rotation to open up minutes. Marcus Sasser (12 minutes Wednesday) and Kevin Knox (13 minutes) seem to be the likeliest candidates to move off the second unit, and Killian Hayes -- who started Wednesday -- could be in danger of having his role reduced if the Pistons elect to keep Morris in the fold as Cunningham's primary backup.