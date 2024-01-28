Morris is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right quadricep injury management.

Morris made his second appearance of the season in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards, recording one point (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block. Because he recently returned from a long-term absence due to the quad injury, the Pistons could consider holding him out Sunday for the second leg of the back-to-back set. However, given the light workload he logged Saturday, Morris is expected to be cleared to play Sunday, though his availability won't be officially locked in until shortly before the game's 2 p.m. ET tipoff.