Morris is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to right quadriceps injury management.
Morris made his season debut Wednesday and was able to suit up Saturday as well, where he logged seven minutes. Morris now finds himself listed as probable ahead of Sunday's game as the team continues to monitor his quad. He should be available for the second half of the back-to-back set barring a setback.
