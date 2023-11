Morris (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Morris has yet to make his regular-season debut for the Pistons, but his return couldn't come any closer since Killian Hayes (shoulder) is also questionable. Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser could handle more prominent roles going forward as Hayes' backup -- or as potential starters if Hayes has to miss time. Morris' next chance to play will come Monday against the Nuggets.