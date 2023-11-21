Morris (quad) will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks following additional treatment to address his ongoing quad strain, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Morris' right quad strain has spiraled into a serious issue for the 28-year-old. He underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday as a form of regenerative muscle treatment to help his healing process, but his recovery timeline has extended until January. Morris has yet to play this season and is on track to miss Detroit's first 30 games, at minimum.