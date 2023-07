Morris was traded to the Pistons on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons are sending a second-round pick in exchange for Morris. With Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes already on the roster, it's likely that Morris will settle in as a backup point guard. It's hard to imagine his fantasy value not taking a hit on his new team, but his departure opens things up for Tyus Jones and Delon Wright in Washington.