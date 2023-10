Morris has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Pistons didn't indicate that Morris is dealing with an injury, so it seems likely that he's simply getting a night to rest with the regular season just under two weeks away. Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey could see increased roles, while Morris' next chance to suit up will be in a rematch against Oklahoma City next Thursday.