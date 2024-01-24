Coach Monty Williams said Morris (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets but will be on a minutes restriction, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Morris will make his season debut Wednesday after missing the beginning of the campaign with a right quadriceps injury. With Cade Cunningham (knee) out, Morris will likely split time at point guard with Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.