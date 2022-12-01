Noel (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against Dallas.
Noel will be available to play for the Pistons on Thursday despite nursing left knee soreness. The center has averaged 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds across six previous appearances.
