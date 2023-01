Noel isn't starting Sunday's game against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Noel drew three straight starts with Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined. However, the former will revert to his usual bench role with Stewart returning to the starting lineup Sunday. Across nine appearances as a reserve, Noel has averaged 2.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.