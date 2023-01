Noel (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Noel was unavailable Sunday against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play during the Pistons' matchup against the Bulls in Paris. He started in his last three appearances and averaged 3.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals in 20.3 minutes per game.