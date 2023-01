Noel (knee) didn't appear in Thursday's loss to the Bulls.

The Pistons didn't specify Noel's availability prior to tipoff Thursday, and he didn't take the court for the team's game in Paris. He's been on the fringes of the team's rotation for most of the season, so it's unclear whether he was available off the bench. The 28-year-old's next chance to return to the court will be Monday against the Bucks.