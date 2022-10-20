Noel (foot) didn't take the floor during Wednesday's season opener versus the Magic.
Noel was deemed an emergency-only option for the contest and was able to take the night off in the end. Perhaps a few more rest days will allow him to make his season debut Friday against the Knicks.
