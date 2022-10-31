Coach Dwane Casey said that he expects Noel to make his team debut Monday against Milwaukee, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Noel dealt with a foot issue prior to the regular season but hasn't been on the Pistons' injury report. However, he was still working on his conditioning, and Casey said that the center would only be available in an emergency. Both Marvin Bagley (knee) and Jalen Duren (ankle) are sidelined Monday, so Noel will likely have the chance to see some minutes against the Bucks.