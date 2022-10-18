Noel (foot) went through his first full practice Tuesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Noel missed the Pistons' entire preseason slate while working to regain conditioning from the left foot injury he suffered last February as a member of the Knicks that resulted in him missing the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. As a rebuilding team, Detroit has no reason to push the veteran to play before he's 100 percent. With Marvin Bagley (knee) also shelved, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren should handle almost all the center minutes.