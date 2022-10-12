Noel (foot) started some light team activity Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

While Noel still has some way to go in his return from a foot injury that cost him the final two months of the 2021-22 season, he at least appears to be making some progress on that front. Noel figures to provide some depth in the frontcourt when healthy and could be a more important piece than anticipated early -- if he's ready himself -- given the news that Marvin Bagley (knee) will miss time to open the regular season.