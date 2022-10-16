Noel (foot) took part in pre-practice work during Sunday's team session, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Noel missed the Pistons' entire preseason slate while working to regain conditioning from the left foot injury he suffered last February as a member of the Knicks that resulted in him missing the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. Though Noel hasn't been shut down from activity, the fact that he's not yet practicing suggests that he won't be ready to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Magic and will require additional ramp-up time. With both Noel and Marvin Bagley (knee) likely sidelined to begin the campaign, the Pistons should have a spot in the frontcourt rotation available for rookie first-round selection Jalen Duren.