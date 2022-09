Noel (foot/reconditioning) will be limited at the start of training camp, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Noel was forced to miss most of the 2021-22 season due to knee and foot issues, and it appears he's still in the process of working his way back to full health after he was traded from the Knicks to the Pistons during the offseason. Once Noel is fully recovered, he figures to provide frontcourt depth for the Pistons in 2022-23 behind starter Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart.