Noel recorded two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Bucks.

Noel came off the bench in his season debut, providing basically nothing outside of his typical defensive contributions. He is an odd fit for the rebuilding Pistons but nonetheless, he should certainly see regular minutes, at least until Jalen Duren is back on the floor. We have seen Noel put up 12-team value in limited minutes in the past but based on more recent history, he should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate only.